RICHFORD — The community gathered at Richford High School Jan. 11 for Project Based Learning Night.
The event offered middle and high school students the opportunity to showcase their semester-long projects on topics of their own choosing to families and community members.
“This event started in celebration of the school,” said Beth O’Brien, principal of RJSHS.
“It gets parents out to talk with students about their learning. I think it makes learning more relevant to students because a lot of it is hands-on and they can explore topics that interest them.”
Dozens of parents, teachers and students roamed around the school’s gymnasium trying foods, doing yoga, playing in the gaga pit and sharing their projects.
Eighth-grader Sayge Bohannon said she had a great time in the student-made Gaga Ball pit, which she said brought a new way for students to engage in physical education.
“It’s actually something fun I can do.” she said. “[It’s] to give us a new game to play.”
RJSHS technology and humanities teacher Kris Hoyt said the night was a blast.
“It's been a lot of fun. It's cool to let the students display what they've learned and kind of show off all the great things they’ve done in their classes to the public,” he said.
It's been enjoyable for me, too. I got to join a mini yoga class, go through some agility ladders, and sample some amazing food that students have made.”
Hoyt said it’s nice to have people from the public come in and see what the students and educators do each day.
“It's not just people doing math problems. We're trying to do real world things and apply it and hopefully people on the outside will want to get involved.”
Blayre Clark, 13, chose to help participate in exploring agility ladders.
“I chose to build the agility ladder because I wanted to know what it was and I didn’t know what it was before.”
This was a common theme. Many students said they chose to take on a project without much knowledge of the topic and ended up being proud of the end product. Clark is now the school record holder on the agility ladder, as shown on RJSHS’ Facebook page.
Kristen Tracy, mom of freshman Payton Tracy, 13, shared her thoughts on her child’s project: “It was good! It was very well planned out, well done and the slides were good.”
“I just did something I was interested in.” Payton Tracy said. “It was about Bojack Horseman and how one person can impact a group of people.”
Khloe Marcinko,13, a middle-schooler at RJSHS, said she chose to learn about upper body fitness for her project.
“It has different workouts you do, the equipment you need,” she said. “I chose this because I thought it would be really cool to do something with fitness.”
Like many other students, Marcinko said she was able to take on a project that interested her while also meeting academic standards.
While the night was brief, the gymnasium seemed full of appreciation for students' projects. Students’ faces shone with pride as others observed at their posters and projects, and their friends and family beamed when they saw how the projects would benefit generations to come.
“[The event] invites the community in,” Todd Marlow, a science teacher at RJSHS said. “Everyone can see some of the things going on in the school and make connections.”
Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published by Richford Jr. Sr. High School. Reggan Desautels and Sierra Derby are juniors.
