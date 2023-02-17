ST. ALBANS — Polly Rico is the finalist for the next principal of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Rico started at the high school as an English teacher in 1999 and is currently the school's instructional coach. The school community is invited to meet her at 6 p.m. this Monday in the BFA library, where she'll share about her experience and answer questions.
The search for a new principal started in January, after principal Brett Blanchard announced he would retire at the end of this school year.
Students and families were invited to provide input during a community discussion about the attributes and skills necessary for the next principal to be successful. Then, a committee representing various stakeholder groups was established to interview candidates.
Rico has a master’s degree in curriculum and an undergraduate degree in anthropology, both from the University of Vermont. As an instructional coach for the last three years, she's worked mainly to support teachers, but she's kept up interactions with students by leading BFA's book club.
Rico is expected to start as principal on July 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.