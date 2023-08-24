ST. ALBANS — Polly Rico is ready to get to work.
A faculty member at BFA-St. Albans since 2003, she’s now the high school’s new principal.
“I’m really excited about it,” she said, seated in her new office earlier this week. “I really am. I can just try my best, and have the best interest of kids and staff at heart.”
An English teacher at her core, Rico wasn’t sure at first if principal was the right job for her. But after serving on the Enosburgh selectboard for 10 years and the Enosburgh-Richford school board for three, she discovered she had a talent for leadership.
When former principal Brett Blanchard announced his retirement earlier this year, Rico felt a calling to step up.
“We had years of principal rollover, so if it wasn’t going to be me, then who?” she said. “I felt a need to preserve us.”
When a new principal comes from another state or even outside the district, it can take them a year or two to get up to speed before making changes or starting new initiatives. But Rico said her 20 years of experience at the school puts her in a unique position to get started on new projects straightaway.
This summer, she’s been focused on building her administrative team, defining roles and responsibilities and reinventing systems that haven’t been working.
She’ll be working closely with two assistant principals: Sara Kattam (student learning) and John Brako (student engagement).
Rico has also created a sort-of platform for herself that will set the tone for her principalship.
“My mantra is ‘high expectations, high support.’ People are going to get sick of hearing it,” she said laughing.
To her, that mantra defines what expectations there are at BFA for students, staff and families, and then sets up supports to help ensure those expectations are achieved.
Behavior support system
Over the summer, Rico and her team have worked collaboratively to redesign BFA’s behavior support system. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, BFA and schools nationwide have noticed poor behaviors in students they hadn’t seen before.
Rico said the isolation caused by remote and hybrid schooling left kids without role models for good behaviors and relationships.
“I keep saying school is much more than just turning in assignments. It’s relationships and how to collaborate and work together, and kids basically had a year of not seeing that or witnessing it,” she said.
Rico worked to tighten up what behaviors BFA expects and how teachers and administrators should respond if students violate those expectations.
Rico expects teachers to first meet one-on-one with students and to then call home if those behaviors continue. The next step would be a meeting with the Dean of Students, and if necessary, with parents or guardians and Rico herself.
But for Rico, these meetings are not reprimands, they are conversations.
“How can we move forward? What do you need in order to produce in class or to be consistent in your learning? And what can I do as the teacher to help support that?” Rico said, modeling some of the questions that might be asked.
This approach to correcting behavior is a shift, she said, from the “go to the office” command of years past. Conversations can not only bring to light the reason a behavior is happening, but can allow students to practice the problem solving and conflict resolution skills they will need for the future.
Bringing fun back to school
Another goal of Rico’s for this upcoming year is to “bring fun back to school.”
Though she isn’t quite sure yet what that looks like, she does know that virtual and hybrid learning during the pandemic was “all the work and none of the fun.”
She’s looking forward to re-instilling school spirit in students and staff and making BFA a place students want to be, rather than a place they have to go to.
“Kids are often like, ‘well, I turned it in, why do I have to go?’ But it’s more than that. So much more. …I want to think out of the box and see how we can make school work for them a little bit more,” Rico said.
She won’t have those creative answers until she and her team start walking the hallways and talking with students, an act that’s vital to the kind of leader she wants to be.
“I definitely don’t want to be a leader through email or my office,” Rico said.
