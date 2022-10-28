ST. ALBANS CITY — Students experienced peak fall flavor last week at St. Albans City School.
Students joined with H.O.P.E. (hands-on practical education) staff to gather apples, crush them into pulp and then squeeze them to make cider.
In 2014, City School was awarded a small grant to acquire a cider press. Staff purchased a stainless steel Amish-made model that is well designed and has proven its worth over the last eight years.
“Cider making and sharing is something that our students look forward to in the fall,” Mitch Craib, stewardship and wellness coordinator, stated in a school newsletter.
On Oct. 19, H.O.P.E. students traveled to Shelburne Farms Orchards to gather donated dropped apples to bring back to the school for pressing.
On Oct. 25, Sally Lawyer’s Kindergarten class was one of many younger-age classroom groups to try their hands at cider making with those apples. Tara Emmons’ class also visited H.O.P.E. teachers Dan DeLauriers and Mark Hoben to learn how to make cider.
The groups split into two: one using the apple press to grind up the apples and the other group was collecting and washing apples in preparation. Then the groups swapped so students could experience both activities.
Hoben and DeLauriers provided instruction on all aspects of the process and showed students how the apple press pushed down all the apples to make apple cider.
At the end, all students and teachers enjoyed fresh hot cider.
