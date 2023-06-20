ENOSBURG — Fifty-six students graduated on Saturday from Enosburg Falls High School.
It was Principal Matthew Webb’s first graduation ceremony, and during his welcome address, he thanked the community for welcoming him with open arms.
“This is a community that runs generations deep, and you don’t find that just anywhere … It’s easy to run this school with confidence and pride,” he said.
Like the senior class at every other high school this year, their experience was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students learned remotely and hybridly before returning to the school full-time, and Webb thanked the Class of 2023 for helping to bring back “normalcy” to the hallways this year.
His last assignment for them?
“Choose to be kind,” he said.
Student speakers at the ceremony included Ari Barbour and Carly Bennett. Awards were presented to numerous students for both academic, artistic and athletic achievements.
