SWANTON – Missisquoi Valley Union High School hosted its annual science, technology, engineering and math fair on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Student scientists presented on a range of topics on tri-fold boards, from the effectiveness of different fertilizers on plant growth to the impact of music genre preference on personal color preference.
The fair is sponsored with a grant from Viatris, along with food provided from Swanton’s Hannaford and St. Albans Price Chopper.
The event was coordinated by Jim Daly, MVU’s science department leader, MVU’s science teachers, and MVU’s technology integrationist Rich Ballard.
Coming in first place was Amelia Partlow, presenting on the effectiveness of different topical acne medications on treating common acne on the human face.
Partlow won in 2022 as well, with her project analyzing the impacts of cleaning detergents flowing into the environment. She won at the state level as well, winning the Vermont Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Fair agricultural award.
Close behind in second place was Avery Guyette, delving into psychology by researching the impacts of the cross-race effect on eyewitness testimony.
The cross-race effect is an accepted theory that people are better at remembering faces from their own racial group over the faces of people from other racial groups.
Guyette won in 2022’s fair for the middle school division, with her project titled “Can Someone’s Fingerprint Determine their Personality?” This project won a gold medal and a Broadcom MASTERS award, showing her project was in the top 10% of all middle school projects.
In third, Amelia Favreau focused on the effectiveness of hand sanitizer, by allowing bacteria to develop in petri dishes and using hand sanitizers to test the efficiency of killing bacterial colonies.
The top scoring projects, including Partlow, Guyette and Favreau, will present at the Vermont State STEM Fair on March 25, at Norwich University.
