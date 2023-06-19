SWANTON — “Your ability to tell your own story will have the greatest impact on how you succeed in life,” Blaise Hemingway said.
“I don’t care whether you want to be a farmer, an astronaut, an artist, an engineer or a soldier, your ability to articulate who you are, where you came from and what you want is an essential life skill.”
Those were the words of wisdom Hemingway had for Missisquoi Valley Union’s Class of 2023 during graduation on June 16. A 1995 graduate of MVU, Hemingway is now a Hollywood screenwriter who knows owning your identity and values can lead to fulfilling life.
“Stories are also how you build relationships, friendships, find love and find connection with other people,” he said.
Student Madison Guyette agreed, saying high school was where she created her “character,” and this next chapter is one she and her peers are ready to write.
“High school is where we developed the tools to become the person we want to become,” she said. “Now it’s time to go down a path you can leave your mark on.”
MVU’s 53rd graduation conferred diplomas on 120 students, 35 of which graduated with honors. Ten participated in the Vermont Early College Program and many contributed to a record-breaking athletic year for the Thunderbirds.
In total, the class also received more than $500,000 in scholarships.
An honorary degree was given to Kyle Benway, an MVU student who passed away last year. Three of his friends accepted the diploma on his behalf.
The ceremony also included a land acknowledgement and musical performances by the MVU senior band and mastersingers. A round of applause was also given to students who have committed to joining the Vermont National Guard.
Additional student speakers included Destinee Pigeon, Eleanor Maguire, Ava Hubbard, Grace Gallagher, Madison Guyette, Eli Calhoun and Kiera Longway.