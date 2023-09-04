...TODAY'S HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING WITH COOLER TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT. THE NEXT HEAT
ADVISORY STARTS 1 PM TUESDAY AND CONTINUES THROUGH 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Labor Day Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
91. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99
expected.
* WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex
Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden,
Western Addison and Western Rutland Counties.
* WHEN...For the Labor Day Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 7 PM
EDT Thursday. Hottest conditions will occur between noon and 7
PM each day.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur, especially from noon to 7 PM each day.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will cool each night through
Thursday, but may only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s briefly
early each morning. The duration of cooling may not be
sufficient to effectively cool a home or other structures,
allowing for heat impacts to accumulate each day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
