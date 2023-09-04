Weather Alert

...TODAY'S HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING WITH COOLER TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT. THE NEXT HEAT ADVISORY STARTS 1 PM TUESDAY AND CONTINUES THROUGH 7 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Labor Day Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 91. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden, Western Addison and Western Rutland Counties. * WHEN...For the Labor Day Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 7 PM EDT Thursday. Hottest conditions will occur between noon and 7 PM each day. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially from noon to 7 PM each day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will cool each night through Thursday, but may only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s briefly early each morning. The duration of cooling may not be sufficient to effectively cool a home or other structures, allowing for heat impacts to accumulate each day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

