Back to school 2023

Richford Elementary School students Logan (1st grade), Addison (age 4) and Peyton (2nd grade).

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Students of all ages headed back to school last week after a few months of summer break. 

The Messenger asked readers to share their first day of school photos with us, and you delivered! Thanks for helping us see what back to school looked like across the county. 

Best of luck to all students for the 2023-24 school year! 

GALLERY: Back to school in Franklin County 2023

