ST. ALBANS — The Class of 2027 was warmly welcomed to BFA-St. Albans today by teachers and staff.
First-years had the high school to themselves Aug. 30, so they could navigate the hallways without the added traffic of upperclassmen. Sophomores, juniors and seniors have their first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 31.
At 8 a.m., the first-years entered the gymnasium to meet their classmates and listen to remarks from principal Polly Rico.
“This is a fresh start,” Rico said into the microphone. “You can be whoever you want to be. That’s the beauty of high school.”
“And we have amazing teachers who are here to support you,” she added, gesturing to the teachers standing behind her in their BFA green and gold apparel.
Rico also introduced students to assistant principals Sara Kattam and John Brako, dean of students Mark Ginsburg and athletic director Dan Marlow.
Students and staff then sung BFA’s school song, which the students won’t sing again until their graduation day in 2027. The first-years also scooched together for class photo, which will be included in the yearbook and undoubtedly compared to their senior class picture four years from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.