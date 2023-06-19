RICHFORD — The Richford High School Class of 2023 had its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 16. Students, parents, family, friends and many others gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these students and to reflect on how far they have come. Diplomas, awards and scholarships were handed out to various students, showing their hard work and dedication to learning paying off.
Principal Beth O'Brien gave a heartwarming speech to the class of 2023, recognizing the amount of time and effort that went into each students' success. This was followed by class president John Viens, who addressed his peers with sincerity and some humor, reminiscing about past memories and looking forward to future ones to come.
National Honor Society President Madeline Pike continued the ceremony with a heartwarming speech as well, ending with a Richford Class of 2023 selfie from the podium.
The Graduation Address was spoken by Marie Isom, who was a RHS graduate in the class of 1984. She spoke of her military accomplishments, and encouraged the graduating students to always believe that their dreams were possible, no matter how big they were. A school band rendition of "Don't Stop Believin'" continued the ceremony, which segwayed into the presentation of awards and diplomas.
The night closed out as students walked out of their home gym as RHS students one last time, moving on to their journey ahead.