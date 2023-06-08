ST. ALBANS — Even though Mother Nature rained on their parade, BFA-St. Albans’ Class of 2023 was all smiles on Wednesday.
The seniors celebrated the nearing end of the school year with “Break Out to the Complex,” an afternoon of yearbook signing and quality time with friends.
The event was supposed to be held at St. Albans Bay Park, but rainy weather moved the event indoors to the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
Seniors were dismissed early at 2:15 p.m. and escorted by a St. Albans Police Department cruiser to the complex. Earlier in the day, students had decorated their cars with green and gold balloons, streamers and messages of accomplishment.
At the complex, students were treated to a barbecue, swag bags and games of cornhole. They also picked up their yearbooks and huddled together to look at the photographs and sign pages.
The next few days are set to busy ones for seniors as their high school careers come to a close. Senior athletic awards are Sunday, June 11 and the senior bonfire is Wednesday, June 14.
Selected students will be honored Thursday, June 15 with academic awards, and all seniors will take part in project graduation Friday, June 16.
BFA’s 2023 graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
