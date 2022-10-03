ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans continued a fall-time tradition last week with its Homecoming celebration.
Leading up to the weekend's festivities, high school students and staff showed off their school spirit by participating in a variety of themed days, Monday to Friday. Students sported neon apparel, pajamas, tropical shirts and red, white and blue. Each grade was also encouraged to partipcate in a friendly competition to see who could donate the most cereal to the Franklin Grand Isle Community Food Shelf.
On Friday, Sept. 30, the school gathered for a pep rally, a send off for the Bobwhites home game against South Burlington later that evening and the Powder Puff game and fundraiser on Saturday. Students mustered their loudest chants and cheers in support of their peers.
Homecoming Court:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.