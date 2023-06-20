FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax Class of 2023 shone brightly through the rain on June 17 as they celebrated the hard work of their past and the excitement of their future.
Principal Dr. Elizabeth Noonan first extended appreciation to the adults who worked behind the scenes to prepare the ceremony, and left the class with words to remember: “My final ask of you is to continue to bring joy to others and challenge yourself each day.”
Students then took the reins and shared the hardships, triumphs and lessons learned throughout their educational career.
The first graduate with distinction speaker Laurel Coleman highlighted the bittersweet feelings of saying goodbye to a class that had grown together for many years.
“There’s so much that happens in this school that makes saying goodbye really hard,” Coleman said. “Whatever you’re feeling today, and whatever you feel about your time spent at BFA-Fairfax, I think it’s really important to remember the impact that it's had…As we’ve grown into ourselves, found our voices, gotten more confident and less like obnoxious middle schoolers, we’ve become leaders in all the activities we participated in…now we’re team captains, NHS officers, leaders in academics, the arts and communities beyond our school.”
Luca Chayer, the second graduate with distinction speaker, spoke about three resonating takeaways from his years at BFA. Anchoring these takeaways in personal and humorous moments, Luca said: “I learned many things during my time at BFA, from how to read to calculus, but the lessons that will stick with me the most are consistency, the importance of righting your wrongs, and how to find balance in life, and they were taught to me through everyday moments at school.”
Clearly making a lasting connection with the Class of 2023 was commencement speaker and adviser Karen Witalec-Krupa.
“Every group of seniors has touched my life in some way, but there’s no denying that the group in front of me today has left a significant mark,” she said. “Today is one of the most important days to celebrate in your life so far, but you didn’t just magically arrive here. It took years of work, years of challenges and triumph…the hard things you experience lead you to a feeling of accomplishment and pride. When you face those hardships I encourage you to remember it’s not all about the ending. The process is much more important than the outcome. And although you may not be satisfied with the outcome, you can always be proud of the work you did to get there.”
Additional student speakers included the Class of 2023 officers Ella Stafford, Avery Arnzen, Anna Sargent and Melissa Hall, and the Green and Gold Scholar Samantha Bedore, among others. Also entertaining the crowd with a rendition of the Beatles “In My Life” was the musically inclined Avery Arnzen, Quincy Boardman, Faith Benjamin, Laurel Coleman and Melissa Hall.
Prior to graduation, scholarships and recognitions were given out at Class Day on June 16, in which 65% of the graduating class graduated Pro Merito (academic achievement). Taylor Duquette, Olivia Kissinger, Jacob Antonovich, Ella Stafford, Raegan Decker, Faith Benjamin, Luke Kane and Anna Sargent all received scholarships and awards from various organizations, and many more students earned graduation with distinction from BFA, CTE, BTC and NTHS.
