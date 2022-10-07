ST. ALBANS — Tech center students came together this fall to learn about their school and each other.
Northwest Career and Technical Center has always organized activities throughout the year to bring the whole school together, but director Leeann Wright said students and staff voiced four years ago that they wished they could do something at the beginning of the school year to help them feel like they are a part of a community.
After listening to this feedback, Ashley Aubin-Duncan, an instructor for the cosmetology program, and Jennifer Konrad, an instructor for the human services program, took it upon themselves to put together the HIVE.
“We wanted students to understand that they’re a part of a community within our school, but they’re also a part of a community within Franklin County,” Wright said.
The HIVE is a three-day event, started in 2018, where all students and staff come together and learn about the community of programs within the NCTC. Why is this activity called the HIVE?
“It was a day in the fall where we built horizontal bee hives together, and so we connected that activity with relating it to the community,” Wright said. “Bees work together for a common goal, to make honey, so we related [this] to our school where we all work together to create careers for the students.”
Students from all programs were evenly split up into groups, where they would be with people from other tech classes.
“They were really deliberate about taking one or two kids from every program and bringing them together,” Wright said.
During the first day of the HIVE, students attended a meeting where teachers talked about the resources available to them and what they could expect for the next two days and other events throughout the year.
On the second day, students were split into groups where they worked on an activity using their observation skills to look at multiple objects for a short period of time and memorize them. After this, students were then asked to build their best representation of NCTC out of random Legos.
The team with the best representation would have their piece displayed in the NCTC office.
“I found it very valuable to work together with people you don’t know,” said Cora Thomas (24’), a student involved with the medical professions program.
To conclude the HIVE, on the third day, students were split up into different groups from the previous day and tasked to complete a scavenger hunt throughout Main Street in downtown St. Albans.
The scavenger hunt ended by bringing everyone to Taylor Park to enjoy snacks, music and free hats.
“My biggest takeaway from the HIVE was definitely the bonds that I made with the other kids,” Thomas said.
“The students responded positively,” Wright said.
“It was a fun experience, I experienced working together with people I didn’t know and solving problems together,” Thomas said.
