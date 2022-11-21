ST. ALBANS — More than two-thirds of students in St. Albans classrooms are not meeting grade-level expectations for reading and literacy.
It’s a nationwide problem. About a third of students in 4th and 8th grades, nationwide, can’t read at even the “basic” achievement level — the lowest level on the test – according to assessment results released this fall.
Last Wednesday night, Maple Run Unified School District administrators met with the board of directors to discuss the issue, along with the ways in which the district is working to solve it.
“This is a challenge for us to rise to, and there’s a real call to action here at Maple Run … to prevent a generation of non-readers in our community,” assistant superintendent John Muldoon said.
According to the Nation’s Report Card, a nationwide assessment administered in spring 2022 by the National Center for Education Statistics, 4th and 8th graders are reading on par with students in the 1990s.
Academic declines on the report card were sweeping, spanning low-income and wealthier students, boys and girls and most racial or ethnic groups.
“This is a multi-faceted, very complex societal issue,” assistant superintendent John Muldoon said. “It is very easy to feel like this might just be a school issue, but it is significantly bigger than that.”
To solve this issue locally, Maple Run’s four schools are administering assessments, utilizing literacy instructional coaches and engaging communities in the discussion.
Superintendent Bill Kimball said literacy is his number one priority, as he thinks working on the issue will cause a domino effect of improvement in areas like equity, student behavior and safety.
“For me personally, this is the number one equity issue for Maple Run,” he said. “I know the board wants to hold our feet to a lot of things, and I encourage you to, but if you hold us to anything, hold us to literacy. … I implore you to do that.”
To start, over the summer the school board approved the purchase of a new district-wide literacy program based on the “science of reading,” a proven method of language learning.
The complexity of the problem
Challenges with “literacy” — or reading, writing, speaking and listening — have hit students in grades K-3 the hardest.
Part of that is because kids in the earliest grades have only known a COVID-distrupted learning environment. It was difficult to engage this age group over Zoom, and masks were often a distraction.
Another piece of the equation though, is that kids in general are coming to school less ready to read, Muldoon said. This is a societal and cultural problem that starts at home.
“We’ve made an agreement to suspend judgment and not assign blame,” assistant superintendent John Muldoon said. “The data that we see across our Vermont schools is not because our educators are not working hard.”
For older students, proficiency in literacy was declining before the pandemic. Muldoon said this is part of a long-term trend that can partly be attributed to the “whole language” or “Lucy Calkins” reading and writing method that has traditionally been used in Vermont schools.
Vermont is not alone in utilizing the method, which relies heavily on memory and encouraging kids to look at pictures and use context clues to identify words as they are reading.
In fact, the “whole language” method was once the most popular curriculum in the United States. But in recent years, schools have started shifting toward a practice called the “science of reading,” which focuses more on phonics, or sounding out words.
“Don’t think of it as a war between whole language and phonics,” Kimball said. “The whole idea is that they are braided together, and you do both. It’s not an either/or.”
Over the summer, the Maple Run school board approved the purchase of a reading program by Amplify, which uses the “science of reading” curriculum. After recently being trained in the program, Maple Run teachers are implementing it in classrooms.
The multi-faceted solution
For the last year and a half, Maple Run’s literacy committee has been meeting to discuss the decline in literacy proficiency and how to remedy it, Muldoon said.
Since fall 2021, Maple Run has been administering a “reliable and valid” assessment in order to understand the district’s strengths and weaknesses. Though students’ scores are also low in math, Muldoon said it's common practice to start with literacy because it is the building block for all other learning.
Research shows that there are links between literacy, a student’s sense of self and their social-emotional wellbeing.
“It’s much more profound than as just an academic skill,” Muldoon said.
In each of Maple Run’s four school buildings — St. Albans City School, Town Educational Center, Fairfield Center School and BFA, there are literacy instructional coaches who can conduct specialized work with small groups of students.
And though the work of those coaches is incredibly valuable, Muldoon said the problem is so big that literacy work also has to take place in the grade-level classroom.
“We couldn’t hire enough interventionists to intervention us out of this,” Muldoon said. “This really calls for classroom teachers coming together and focusing on this.”
Board member Reier Erickson said his son is loving the district’s new Amplify program. He comes home eager to share what he learned that day.
“It’s just heads and tails better,” he said. “For my son, I can’t speak for everyone, but I can see a huge difference in terms of just how it approaches kids and I’m super impressed with it.”
In grades K-3, studies show that students need at least two hours of literacy instruction a day. That amount of time decreases as students get older, but it still poses a logistical challenge to teachers, who also need to fit other subjects into their schedules.
That’s why Maple Run has applied for a grant to support more literacy-focused summer programming at the district in 2023.
The problem though, won’t only be solved at school. Work needs to continue at home, Muldoon said. Maple Run’s literacy committee will next look at how the district can engage families and community partners in the solution.
Watch the Nov. 16 presentation:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.