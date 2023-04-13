MONTPELIER — Students from Missisquoi Valley Union High School marched to the statehouse April 6 to help raise awareness of the harms of flavored vape and tobacco products.
Four OVX or VKAT (Our Voices Xposed or VT Kids Against Tobacco) students from MVU participated in the Prevention Day Youth Rally with their adviser, Allison Roy.
The event brought together youth, prevention organizations and supporters to educate legislators and to celebrate the substance misuse prevention community in Vermont.
According to data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 30% of Franklin County high school students had used some form of tobacco in the past 30 days and 30% had ever tried a flavored product. Flavored products are especially appealing and intriguing for young people.
Jack Sibley, Keegan Taylor, Lily Many, and Arek Mathieu from MVU were able to speak about the subject with Senator Bob Norris (R-Franklin) and Reps. James Gregoire (R-Fairfield), Matthew Oliver and Matthew Walker (R-Swanton).
