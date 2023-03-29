NORWICH — On Saturday, March 23, Missisquoi Valley Union High School sent three students to compete in the Vermont State Science, Technology, Engineering & Math Fair at Norwich University.
This was the first in-person competition since 2019 and were finalists in the local MVU STEM Fair held on Feb. 9. They spent most of Saturday presenting to multiple judges and other visitors and performed admirably by claiming three of the six $,3000 scholarships to the New Hampshire Academy of Science, a 3-week prestigious summer program.
Attending the fair were: Amelia Faverau and Rowan Gregory in grade 9 and Amelia Partlow from grade 10, along with MVU STEM Fair Coordinator Rich Ballard.
A complete list of all the awards:
Amelia Partlow - with her project: Which Topical Treatment is Most Effective In Limiting Acne Vulgaris Bacteria Growth?
Silver Medalist (Top 15% in Vermont)
United States Air Force Certificate of Achievement for Outstanding Science or Engineering Fair Project
$3000 Scholarship to New Hampshire Academy of Science
Amelia Favreau - with her project: How Effective is Hand Sanitizer?
The Science Champion Award from the US Agency for International Development.
$3000 Scholarship to New Hampshire Academy of Science
Rowan Gregory - with her project: How Does Eye Color Affect Personality?
American Psychological Association Award for Achievement in Research in Psychological Science.
$3000 Scholarship to New Hampshire Academy of Science
Many thanks to the MVU science teachers for challenging their students to do some great projects as well as department leader Jim Daly who made the STEM fair a focus for the science department.
Thank you to the many local businesses and community organizations that supported the effort: Viatris (formally Mylan) for supporting the MVU STEM Fair with a generous grant. Thanks also goes to the non-profit STEM Challenge Initiative organization that promotes STEM education in the region and also provided a grant to the MVU STEM Fair, as well as MVU STEM Fair Coordinator Rich Ballard for organizing and supporting the student participation in the 2023 event.
