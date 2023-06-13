ST. ALBANS — New England Federal Credit Union has awarded three scholarships to Vermont high school students as part of its annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Scholarship Program.
Inspired by the National Science Foundation, NEFCU awards three $3,000 scholarships each year to support individuals pursuing careers in the hard sciences.
This year’s scholarship recipients were all graduating seniors from high schools around Vermont, including Abigail Raleigh of St. Albans who will graduate from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in June.
She plans to attend the University of New England in the fall.
“It’s inspiring to read through the applications and learn about each person’s goals and aspirations,” said David Bird, VP of brand engagement & partnerships at NEFCU. “NEFCU is proud to support these three students as they start college and begin their career journeys in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.”
