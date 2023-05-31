SWANTON — Today, Gov. Phil Scott and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, announced three Vermont schools — including Missisquoi Valley Union High School — were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.
Essex Middle School and Milton Middle School were also selected.
Vermont schools applied for the gift earlier this winter, and these three schools were determined to demonstrate leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.
“I’ve always believed it’s critical to encourage our youth to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles, which has countless positive impacts,” Scott said in the announcement Wednesday. “These awards will have a huge impact, and I’m grateful to Jake and his entire team for their dedication to our youth and for their commitment to Vermont.”
The goal of the fitness centers is to help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity. As of 2023, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Vermont. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Phil Scott who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” Steinfeld stated. “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world...Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”
