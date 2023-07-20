SWANTON — A new electronic sign was installed by maintenance staff last week outside Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School.
Funded by the school district’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the sign is up and ready to display important school news to the community.
Like the MVU’s previous letter board, the new electric one is blue in color and displays the school name and Thunderbird mascot.
During the class of 2023’s graduation ceremony back in June, senior Kiera Longway announced the graduates’ gift would be landscaping around the new sign.
“When thinking about what to leave our school, we had several ideas, but we couldn’t think of a great one until we heard about the electric sign,” she said.
The class donated about $900 for a garden around the sign and flowers by the flagpole.
Check out a video of the sign replacement here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.