SWANTON — On April 19, Missisquoi Valley Union High School animal science students got the opportunity to visit the University of Vermont’s barn complex.
The Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center, located on Spear Street in Burington, houses a dairy barn with 56 Holstein cows, an equine center with 22 stalls and riding arena, and a classroom for university courses.
A standout of the UVM agriculture program is the Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management, or “CREAM” program, a student-run dairy herd.
22 college students and eight student advisers, under the watchful eyes of professors, care for the herd, milking three times a day and showing the cows.
MVU agriculture teacher Elizabeth Sweet said bringing high school students down to the university exposes them to potential futures in agriculture, and shows a scale of farming the MVU herd of four cows, two pigs and a handful of chickens can’t show.
The field trip for the animal science students directly parallels what they’re learning in class from Sweet and agriculture department head James Messier, with body systems, animal stress management and health issues as main topics.
“Beyond them visiting a college that is very agriculturally-focused, they get to make the connection between what Mr. Messier and I teach daily,” Sweet said.
MVU students toured the milking parlor, learned from CREAM program students about the opportunities available within Vermont and met with UVM professor and Enosburg local Steve Wadsworth.
Wadsworth talked with students about how to be prepared for college studies focused on agriculture, talking about how grades are important, but the true key to success is perseverance and grit.
Afterward, students were taken back into the dairy barn and given the opportunity to use stethoscopes and listen to the internal workings of a cow, listening to its heartbeat and rumen work.
The rumen is a special part of the digestive system found in animals in the suborder Ruminantia like cows and deer, that is used to digest tough plant material. Cows use it to “chew cud,” regurgitating the feed to break it down more each time.
“The power of experiential learning is totally different from academic,” Wadsworth said. “Learning by doing, and being able to apply what you’ve learned in more scientific classroom settings is unbelievable.”
Wadsworth said he was especially impressed watching MVU student Vanessa Clair be taught how to hear the rumen, then turning around and helping show other students how to hear it themselves.
MVU student Noah Mayhem said the field trip was a great way to see different opportunities and to get some hands-on learning, even for smaller-scale ambitions like a backyard herd.
“I enjoy learning about how [animals] work,” Mayhem said. “Trying to maintain a large animal like a horse is interesting to me.”
By bringing students to the barn, Sweet said they hope to just make students aware of other opportunities. While college might not be for everyone, she said it shows prospective students can specialize in their interests.
“You bring them to something like this, and you can really focus on what your passion is,” Sweet said. “It may alter their decision, and how it’s different from high school and [they] can really focus on what [their] interests are.”
More information on the MVU agriculture program can be found at www.mvuschool.org/agriculture.
