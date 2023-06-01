ST. ALBANS — As the final weeks of the school year wrap up, Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans has named its top graduating seniors.
Jack Sparr is ranked #1 in the graduating class of 2023. Sparr is a talented musician; he plays percussion in the BFA Jazz Band and Pit Band. He also played varsity football and has been active in the BFA theater program.
Sparr plans to attend the University of Vermont, majoring in philosophy with a minor in political science. As BFA’s valedictorian, he was awarded the Green & Gold Scholarship from UVM, which provides him with free tuition and a spot in the Honors College.
Sparr will make a speech during BFA’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 17.
“It's definitely the most challenging public speaking assignment I've ever been given,” he said. “But participating in theater here helped me to be more comfortable in front of a crowd.”
Quinnlan Steele is BFA’s salutatorian. In seventh grade, they decided they were ready for high school and took the initiative to appeal to their teacher and administrator to "skip" a year and transition directly into grade nine at BFA.
Steele participates in Scholars Bowl, Theater Tech Club, volunteers at the local community center and works at a local restaurant. This fall, Steele will attend Smith College in Northampton, MA to study biology and Spanish.
“These next couple of weeks, I’m going to enjoy spending time with my friends,” Steele said.
Both Sparr and Steele sat down with the Messenger to talk about their experiences at BFA and their plans for the future.
Jack Sparr
Q: Why do you want to study philosophy and political science?
A: Philosophy has always been fascinating, but also apparently one of, if not the best, paths to go down to want to go to law school. Okay. I want to study employment law, and then go on to negotiate for unions.
Q: Where does your interest in unions come from?
A: Growing up in this period of American history, and with this “union boom” as the media has been labeling it has really impacted me, especially seeing recent unionization efforts and the work of political figures like Senator Bernie Sanders.
In school, we’ve learned how there used to be more unions in America, like decades ago, and how they’ve systemically been attacked and destroyed in the last few decades.
Q: What about BFA-St. Albans are you most grateful for?
A: I always like to say that a BFA offers a lot of opportunities beyond core academics, like they actually put some investment and time and effort into their band and theater department and some of the arts and humanities.
A lot of schools, especially in the United States, focus almost exclusively on STEM, on math and science. BFA does not seem to be falling into that trend. That's very valuable.
Q: What do you hope BFA will improve on after you leave?
A: I do hope they continue investing effort and time and money into arts and humanities.
There's also so many teachers who are so passionate about the things that they volunteer their time for after school. So many after school clubs and committees exist because teachers step up to help run them. I hope BFA supports teachers for that extra time and effort.
Q: What advice do you have for future BFA students?
A: Don't be afraid of yourself. To an extent – if yourself is truly just hateful, If someone does not to an extent sometimes if your self is truly just hateful, then maybe don't be yourself and reflect and change – but generally, if you're being yourself and someone doesn't respect or accept that, just move on and go talk to someone else.
Quinnlan Steele
Q: Why are you studying biology and Spanish?
A: Studying Spanish is something I’m really passionate about, but not really a career goal of mine. I want to go to med school and either work in research or in developing medicine. Neurology I think would be really interesting to look at, or I could go into clinical practice depending on what I get more experience with.
Q: Where does your interest in medicine come from?
A: My mom is a nurse, so she talks a lot about medicine. My grandpa is also a doctor. He was a general practitioner in Enosburg for a long time.
Q: What about BFA-St. Albans are you most grateful for?
A: A lot of the arts programs at BFA have been really helpful in letting me branch out and discover different things I like.
As far as classes go, almost every science class I've taken I’ve learned something new from. It feels like they've done a good job of keeping the curriculum modern. We’re learning about climate change and other current events.
Q: What advice do you have for future BFA students?
A: If you want good grades, get good grades, but do not let that be the primary thing you focus on throughout high school. There's some transferable skills in there, but also spend time learning things you find interesting, that you are passionate about. Give yourself time to relax and de-stress.
