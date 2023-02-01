ST. ALBANS — Cooper O’Connell (‘25) received an email Nov. 1 while in his geometry class.
Before his excitement set in, the moment was very nerve-racking. The email happened to be O’Connell’s acceptance letter to the Vermont State Youth Council.
Established by Gov. Phil Scott’s signing of H.293, the youth council is composed of 28 students from around Vermont. Each county has one to three representatives ages 11-18. O’Connell, a BFA-St. Albans sophomore, is Franklin County’s sole delegate.
O’Connell said the council’s job is to advise the governor and his general assembly annually on topics that impact and can impact youth, such as equity and climate change. Members also work with legislators to advise them on specific bills that could be passed.
In the future, council members will also have the option to write bills. O’Connell also stated they will have four live hearings where people can come to ask questions.
The application form to join was an online document where interested students filled in information such as age and ethnicity and answered a series of thought-provoking questions. O’Connell said his application took him around two weeks to complete.
When asked about an issue affecting Vermont students, O’Connell took the opportunity to write about overdose prevention.
“I wrote about how teachers should take at least a day class on how to administer NARCAN,” he said. “Before I wrote my answer, I did some research and went to the nurse to talk about how many nasal sprays of NARCAN are around the school, and she said there’s only one in the nurse’s office. This was very concerning to me.”
NARCAN nasal spray is a potentially life-saving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.
“I’ve definitely seen kids under the influence of drugs here at BFA, and there is a possibility of an overdose, so I’d written on how teachers should be trained on how to administer it and keep it in the classroom because the really unique thing about NARCAN is that you’re advised to use it when you even have the suspicion that someone may have overdosed because it doesn’t have any negative effects unless there’s an allergic reaction,” O’Connell said.
The Vermont Youth Council had its first meeting on Dec. 13., which consisted of icebreakers, an introduction to what the council will do and discussions about certain equity topics.
“One of the activities…involved pictures of people considered to be leaders. For example, Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson and [Former First Lady] Michelle Obama. We all went around with sticky notes and wrote down what makes them a leader, and I thought it was a really interesting activity because it was a pretty large array of people,” O’Connell said.
The council was broken into multiple committees. One that he applied for was the education committee.
“I’d really like to see something about PLPs [Personal Learning Plans] because I know a lot of kids struggle with them,” O’Connell said. “I’ve seen personally that a lot of kids don’t benefit from them, but it also leaves them to not really try on them, so it comes out to feel like a waste of time. I’d like to see some changes in that.”
O’Connell said he hopes to accomplish as much as possible in his three-year commitment to the council.
Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Patricia Noza is a BFA student and Mercury writer.
