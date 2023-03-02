ST. ALBANS — After a stressful day in the Bellows Free Academy cafeteria, the employees of the lunchroom clean and prepare for tomorrow’s lunch. Jennifer Bombardier, the cafeteria manager, restocks the deli bar.
Bombardier took a job in the BFA cafeteria while in between jobs. Within nine months, she had secured a management position and is now in her 24th school year at BFA.
Recently, Bombardier’s team has been short-staffed, and she said it’s put a strain on them all. They are having trouble finding people who are qualified and committed.
“It has hurt morale,” Bombardier said. “It’s hard because it puts so much workload on the people that do come in every day.”
Despite the stress, she said the lunchroom staff tries to stay positive and thinks of the big picture, which is making the kids happy.
“That’s what gets us through our day,” she said.
When asked if she feels valued in her work by students and adults at BFA, Bombardier said opinions have changed over the years, but people were not so understanding in the past.
“Everybody had the mindset that everybody [staff] was just low-income, uneducated workers, not understanding that most of my employees have college degrees, are moms and are just trying to pick up a school schedule that matches their children’s,” Bombardier said.
The hardest part of her job is the assumptions people make about The Abbey Group’s meal program. She said many people do not know that The Abbey doesn’t control the kinds of food they are allowed to serve or the pricing.
Bombardier also said that in order to offer free and reduced lunches, there are many USDA guidelines that have to be followed.
Ultimately, despite the challenges Bombardier and her team face, there are perks to doing what they do. She said the students make it worthwhile.
“I love my interaction with the students,” Bombardier said. “And I love to cook, so you put those two together and it’s just a win-win. I really enjoy my students.”
Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Madison Gagner is a BFA student and a Mercury contributor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.