ST. ALBANS — The Maple Run Unified School District completed a number of upgrades at its facilities over the summer to get ready for the new school year ahead.
Superintendent Bill Kimball said in addition to the usual deep cleaning that happens every summer, all facilities received their own specific fixes and renovations.
Here’s a quick rundown.
Fairfield Center School
Maple Run’s biggest projects of the summer took place at Fairfield Center School.
The district worked with Efficiency Vermont to tear down ceilings and update the air infiltration and insulation systems. Ceilings were then rebuilt using new ceiling tiles and new light fixtures.
“That was nice because we got some rebates and we were able to put all new lighting in that works with the ambient light from outside,” Kimball said. “They are dimmable and work on sensors…It’s really good for learning and more behavior.”
Security cameras were added throughout the building, and the conference room and some classrooms got new flooring. Outside, concrete pads were added to the front and rear of the school instead of the asphalt that was there previously.
The library got new furniture, which Principal Kelsey Malboeuf told the Maple Run board on Aug. 16 is fostering a welcoming environment for students and promoting the habits of a healthy reader.
“Fairfield’s looking really good, I’m not going to lie,” Malboeuf said.
St. Albans Town Educational Center
Built as an open concept school decades ago, SATEC decided to start closing up classrooms and offices before the COVID-19 pandemic in order to reduce noise.
The last phase of that project, the fifth-grade or C wing, was completed this summer with the addition of doors and walls to four classrooms. New floors were also added to fourth and eighth grades, and the pipes for the building’s sprinkler system were updated too.
“The teachers are super excited, and it looks great,” Principal Angela Stebbins said during the Aug. 16 board meeting.
St. Albans City School
Welcoming students to SACS on the first day of school will be a new handicap accessible ramp at the front entrance to the building.
“That means a lot to us because before, folks who needed that accessibility had to go down by the gym and come up,” Kimball said. “Now it’s right at the front entrance and gives the message that everyone is included.”
Kids will also enjoy a more inclusive playground at City School, thanks to the grant work of Stephanie Ripley, early childhood education coordinator. New equipment was installed that is more accessible to students with disabilities and safer overall.
Principal Stephanie Gagnon said several interior spaces of the building were painted, and that the faculty relaxation space was moved closer to the faculty lounge. Planter boxes were also installed outside.
“Special shout out to our custodial staff because they have worked very, very hard,” Gagnon said. “Our building is 53 years old and sometimes she shows her wear.”
BFA-St. Albans and Northwest Career and Technical Center
Bricks were repaired on the exterior of BFA. The hospital wing, which was built in the 1950s and 60s, had brick that was starting to come apart from the building, but that was fixed this summer.
Another big upgrade are the badge readers that were added to every door of the building, Principal Polly Rico said. Instead of traditional keys, staff will now have a badge that gets them into the building electronically.
Rico said this is an added safety measure because in a lockdown situation, everyone’s badge can be shut off except for the St. Albans Police Department’s.
Floors were retiled on the second floor science wing, and many parts of the building were repainted inside. Much of the north wing was insulated and an emergency staircase was replaced in the gymnasium.
At NCTC, fresh paint was added around the school, and new concrete steps and railings were added out front.
“There wasn’t a lot done inside our school this year because we’ve been doing a little bit every year, but our outside curb appeal looks real good now,” director Leeann Wright said.
