ST. ALBANS — After public outcry, the Maple Run Unified school board will re-examine the District Liaison Officer program.
That decision was the result of a 3.5-hour meeting Dec. 21. The purpose of the meeting was to decide whether the board would allow petitions that meet certain criteria on the ballot. The public, however, wanted to talk about reinstating School Resource Officers in the district.
Thirteen impassioned community members talked about school safety during public comment.
“The liaison program, with no disrespect to the current officer, is a downgrade from what we previously had,” SATEC parent Amanda Giroux said.
SATEC parent Robyn Hakey disagreed. She was disgusted the subject was being discussed again, despite an SRO committee convening and making recommendations in 2021.
“I know no one on the board wants to cause harm to anyone in the community, but by allowing this topic to resurface again, you are doing exactly that,” she said.
The board heard these comments and responded by saying it will request anecdotes, data and details about the DLO program from administrators before determining any possible changes.
In recent weeks, the board has also been shaken by community members who said they would be submitting a petition to bring back SROs. These parents think the switch to a DLO School Safety Officer model did not accurately reflect community feelings and is not meeting the district’s safety needs.
“I think the population of this area … largely considers this liaison program to have some serious problems and faults,” SATEC parent Bryan Dyke said during public comment.
That dissatisfaction is what caused the board to get tangled up in hours of discussion about whether it should put the petition on the ballot for a public vote.
Petitions on the ballot
After consulting a lawyer, the board determined on Dec. 7 it had no legal responsibility to put the issue on the ballot, but could do so as a non-binding advisory vote.
Board member Peter DesLauriers put forth a motion Dec. 21 stating petitions meeting certain criteria would be allowed on the ballot as non-binding advisory referendums.
It failed, 7-2, with Katie Messier joining him in favor.
DesLauriers said he thought a public vote would have been a way for shy community members to weigh in on important issues.
“We get people who are gifted who sit before us and talk and give us their opinion, and we listen,” he said. “There’s also a large portion of our society that cannot do that … Their opinion is just as valuable. They can sign their name on a petition or go to the ballot box.”
Board member Reier Erickson disagreed. He said the board would be stepping on a “land mine” if it was obligated to consider every petition with 5% of registered voters’ signatures.
The board could start receiving all sorts of petitions that would then have to be put on the ballot, he said, like one that states transgender students cannot use school bathrooms.
“When we’re talking about civil rights issues, when we’re talking about student safety, these aren't things we should be putting up to vote,” he said. “We are elected to be representatives of the community. The community has the ability to vote us out … If they are afraid to speak in public, they can send an email.”
Much back and forth ensued, but the board was clear it still welcomes petitions. They will be taken as possible topics for discussion rather than mandatory ballot items.
Re-evaluating the DLO
After DesLauriers’ failed motion, Messier said she thought the community members who are dissatisfied with the DLO program would be placated if the board just decided to re-evaluate it themselves.
Dyke said that was true during public comment.
“I personally don’t care if it goes to an election … The board itself could rectify some of these problems,” Dyke said. “I looked at the plans for the liaison program and thought there were some decent plans there that didn’t make it through.”
Some of those recommendations, as made by the SRO Study Committee in June 2021 include: more funding for student mental health services, adding more therapy dogs and requiring bias training.
Board member Joanna Jerose also said the program should be revisited, and the board should look at more material than what was presented by Superintendent Bill Kimball back in November.
At that time, Kimball shared that about 25% of the DLO’s calls are for BIPOC students, a percentage that is disproportionate to the number of BIPOC students enrolled in the school system. He also said it takes an average of 11 minutes for a police officer to respond to a call at Maple Run, a timeframe many have said is too long.
Tracey Sweeney, the parent of a Black student who attends BFA, was disheartened by those statistics, and said so during public comment on Dec. 21.
“I am concerned by this data and would encourage the board to continue to seek information about these calls,” she said. “I encourage the board to continue prioritizing equity work within the district.”
In January, the board will determine what more information on the DLO program it would like to receive from Kimball. He will then bring that to the board at a later date for discussion and evaluation.
