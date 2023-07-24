ST. ALBANS — Maple Run Unified School District wants to communicate better with parents and families and will hire a full-time employee to do so.
In the coming weeks, Superintendent Bill Kimball will start recruiting for a full-time community engagement specialist.
The position was developed in response to the “Community Conversations” the district has been hosting for the last year, during which they heard from the public a desire for increased communication.
Creative Discourse, the group that helped facilitate the conversations, released a final report back in June that lists five goals for district improvement, as developed by the students, staff and families who participated.
Those goals include:
Rigorous academics
Consistent policies to reduce bias and address behaviors
Support services for students and families
Family and community engagement opportunities
Community education about inclusion and the history of injustice
Participants also came up with 18 next steps for the district to take in support of those goals. Kimball said eight relate directly to community engagement and outreach.
“I think we need to respond quickly,” Kimball told the school board July 19. “In those priority items, there’s a lot of community engagement that’s in here…specifically to historically marginalized groups that might have a hard time feeling connected to the school.”
Funding for the position will be reappropriated from an administrative assistant position in the central office that the district has struggled to fill. Kimball said the work requires a full-time employee because other staff are already at full capacity.
“I know if it was something I put on top of other people’s workloads, they’d come back and say ‘so what don’t you want me to do?’” he said.
Board member Joanna Jerose asked for clarity on the job description, asking whether the community engagement specialist would work at the district level as well as at each individual school.
Kimball said some schools in Maple Run need more help with community engagement than others. Northwest Career and Technical Center for example, already has an outreach coordinator, Dino Patsouris. Mitch Craib fills a similar role, along with other duties, at St. Albans City School.
But St. Albans Town Educational Center and Fairfield Center School do not have such a position.
“It’s about figuring out how all schools can connect to their community,” Kimball said. “Fairfield might connect with its community differently than the way Town does, than the way City does, than the way of BFA. You have to find those authentic ways that really work.”
Another task for the community engagement specialist will be working with a committee of parents on overhauls of the district’s websites. Kimball said he knows this has been needed for a long time.
Several other nearby school districts have such a position, including Addison Central, Colchester and Essex Westford.
During the July 19 meeting, the school board members were supportive of the new position.
“I think you’re moving in the right direction. It sounds good,” board member Jack McCarthy said.
