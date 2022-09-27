ST. ALBANS — This fall, Maple Run Unified School District is hosting listening sessions to better understand how it can reduce barriers and create equitable opportunities for all students.
The district is seeking members of the school community to participate in these small group discussions, which will be facilitated by The Creative Discourse Group and take place at St. Albans City Hall.
Set for evenings in October, the sessions are a reinvention of the “Community Conversation” that had been scheduled for last December at the Collins Perley Sports Complex. The event was canceled due to threats and safety concerns.
“Last year, we planned to bring the community together to find ways to make progress,” a release from the district states. “This is hard work, and we have made some mistakes along the way. These missteps caused us to pause and regroup.”
Human resources assistant Erin Rocheleau said though that when that event was canceled, the district sprung into action to reinvent it.
“This will have the same energy, we're just doing it a little bit different,” she said.
During the sessions, participants will be asked to share what they think is going well at Maple Run, what challenges people are facing and what hopes they have for the future.
“One thing that hasn’t changed is our deep commitment to building a strong school community where everyone feels a sense of belonging, and has access to what they need to be successful,” the release states.
A goal-oriented sub-committee of the Maple Run school board created a list of affinity groups it specifically wants to hear from. The committee hopes to hear from people who have historically been impacted by systemic inequities, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and Abenaki residents, as well as migrant workers.
There will also be designated listening sessions for students, parents, Maple Run staff and administrators, community partners and government officials. No group will have more than eight participants, so more than one type of session might be held.
“We want them small enough that everybody feels comfortable speaking and having a productive conversation as opposed to a large number of people,” Rocheleau.
The sessions will be held in City Hall, she said, because it's a neutral space within walking distance for many residents.
“We felt that some of our families, some of the people who we would like to come to these sessions, aren't comfortable coming into some of our schools,” Rocheleau said. “We wanted to have it sort of at a neutral kind of community center.”
After the sessions are complete, the district will convene a local committee that will work with The Creative Discourse Group to help design and organize a series of community conversations in 2023 to discuss the themes from the sessions and generate specific action ideas that can help the community continue to make progress on equity.
To thank participants for sharing their time and perspective, Maple Run is offering a $50 honoraria to the first 100 people who sign up to participate.
If you are interested in participating, click here to share your contact information and your availability. Details will follow.
