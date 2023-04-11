ST. ALBANS — Maple Run Unified School District is hosting an all-day work session this Saturday to learn more about what's important to students and community members.
The session is the second phase in efforts to engage the community in equity-focused conversations that pin-point what the district needs to change in order to meet the needs of all students.
Parents, teachers and students are invited to BFA-St. Albans starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to brainstorm possible next steps the school board and leadership team can take to create a five-year action plan.
This past fall, Maple Run held listening seasons with 150 people, including 60 community members and 90 students. The district held specific small group sessions for people who have historically been impacted by systemic inequities, like BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and Abenaki residents.
Facilitated by The Creative Discourse Group, the goal was to better understand the challenges people are facing and to hear people’s hopes for students’ futures.
The listening sessions revealed five priorities for change:
Rigorous academics
Community education about injustice and inclusion
Bias and discipline policies
Support services for students and families
Family and community engagement
“What we want to ask now is, what are some critical next steps for us to take to help turn those goals into reality?” Superintendent Bill Kimball said.
About 25 people are already signed up for Saturday’s event, but Kimball hopes to see at least 40 in total. The district is hoping to remove the barriers that might stop people from participating.
Lunch, ASL interpretation and childcare will be provided.
Attendees will review the five priorities in the morning before breaking up into small groups in the afternoon to brainstorm what the district is already doing well in those areas and what could be improved.
Maple Run’s equity-focused efforts began in 2021 after a racist meme made its way around BFA via the smartphone application AirDrop.
Following the incident, the district proposed a “community conversation” at Collins Perley Sports Complex, but canceled it when some community members threatened on social media to “storm” the event.
The listening sessions and Saturday’s event are a careful reinvention of that effort, which Kimball said have the same mission at heart.
“The catalyst for this was really making sure that we're doing the right work to make sure all kids are learning. It's really that simple,” Kimball said. “We could talk about many different initiatives or projects, but the crux of what Maple Run is trying to do is ensure all students, each and every one, are learning to their potential. We can use a lot of educational jargon, but that's what it comes down to. And the best way to do that is in partnership with parents and community members.”
The results from Saturday’s conversation will be compiled by a sub-committee and shared with the school board in the form of a five-year plan by June.
