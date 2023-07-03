ST. ALBANS — Two seats are vacant on the Maple Run Unified School Board.
Peter DesLauriers of St. Albans City and Nina Hunsicker of St. Albans Town resigned respectively on June 7 and May 31. Six people total have now expressed interest in taking their spots, a number Superintendent Bill Kimball said is “tremendous.”
Hunsicker announced her departure during a board meeting back in May and said she was doing so for personal reasons and with a heavy heart.
“I want to thank everybody — staff, students, administrators, board members — and the community past and present for voting me here,” she said.
Hunsicker had been a board member for 12 years, starting first at the St. Albans Town School Board before it merged with the Fairfield and St. Albans City boards in 2016.
“I’ve seen a lot of change, and I will definitely miss being here,” she said.
DesLauriers went more bitterly, handing in his resignation because of promises to his constituents he feels he has been unable to keep.
After giving his resignation letter to Vice Chair Susan Casavant Magnan at the start of the June 7 meeting, he stepped up to the microphone to speak publicly.
“At this point in my life, I’ve got other things I would rather be doing that are more rewarding than my time on this board,” DesLauriers said. “I’m not leaving here thinking, ‘Wow, I made a difference.’ I haven’t.”
Voted-in to “defend and work hard to keep the School Resource Officer program,” DesLauriers said he failed at that as the district continues to support a District Liaison Officer and School Safety Worker strategy instead.
DesLauriers said he also promised voters he would ensure the fiscal responsibility of the district’s central office, particularly with regard to administrator salaries.
“I failed at that,” he said.
DesLauriers concluded his remarks by saying if Maple Run wants to have the best schools in the state, it can’t do that by following Chittenden County districts as models.
“If you do like other people do, you are like them. If you want to be better, you have to be different,” he said.
DesLauriers was elected to a St. Albans City seat on the board in 2021. He previously was a teacher at City School for 42 years, a city councilor for six years and the mayor of St. Albans for 12 years.
As of the board’s June 28 meeting, Superintendent Kimball said six people had expressed interest in the vacant positions. Typically, he said the board will receive one or two applications, so this number is exciting, and will allow the board to choose people for the job.
Board members will interview the four town candidates and two city candidates next week and make a decision on or before July 19.
The new St. Albans City representative will serve until Town Meeting Day 2024, when he or she could seek re-election for a brand new term.
The new Town representative will also serve until Town Meeting Day, but he or she will need to run for election in order to finish out the term until 2025.
