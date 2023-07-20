ST. ALBANS — The Maple Run Unified School District board of directors appointed two new members Wednesday night.
The vacant St. Albans City seat will be filled by Karlie Gunderson and the St. Albans Town seat by Jessica Frost.
Gunderson and Frost were selected from a group of six applicants, a number Superintendent Bill Kimball said was “tremendous.”
Applicants were interviewed earlier this month by current board members. Those interviews were then discussed Wednesday night in executive session.
Vice Chair Susan Casavant Magnan cited the closed-door discussion was admissible under Vermont law: “The appointment or evaluation of a public officer or employee provided that the public body shall make a final decision to hire or appoint the public officer or employee during open meeting.”
When the board returned from executive session, it conducted a roll call vote, and Gunderson and Frost were appointed unanimously. Magnan said she would call all the applicants to let them know of the results.
Gunderson is the parent of students at St. Albans City School and is an after school program administrator for the Burlington School District. She replaces Peter DesLauriers, who resigned in June.
Frost is the coordinator of medical staff recruitment and development at Northwestern Medical Center, and she is not a stranger to public office. She was previously a member of the St. Albans Town selectboard for three years.
On the Maple Run board, Frost replaces Nina Hunsicker, who had been a member for more than a decade before stepping down in May.
Gunderson and Frost will serve until March 2024, when they will need to run for election on Town Meeting Day.
Correction: This article was updated at 9:10 a.m. July 21 to correct to spelling of Karlie Gunderson's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.