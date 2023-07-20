Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of heavy, scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall may exceed 1.5 inches in an hour which would result in flash flooding. Saturated soil conditions will cause rainfall to runoff into creeks and streams, which remain high. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&