ST. ALBANS — As part of the district’s efforts to keep schools safe, the Maple Run Unified School District is adopting a new protocol for responding to an active threat.
“Run, Hide, Fight” is a shift away from the district’s previously-practiced lockdown drills, which taught students to stay silent and to stay still.
“[‘Run, Hide, Fight’] empowers students and staff to recognize that based on the information available, the safest option may be to run or get away from the threat, to hide if getting away is not possible, or to fight if needed to keep themselves safe,” a Sept. 13 letter from the district to parents states.
The “Run, Hide, Fight” strategy was recommended by the Vermont School Safety Center and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, among others.
Other Franklin County school districts already practice this protocol, or a similar one, like ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.
In September, Maple Run staff were trained in “Run, Hide, Fight” so they can explain it to students this fall and winter.
Training students on the new protocol will vary based on age, Superintendent Bill Kimball said. Middle and high school students will participate in facilitated group discussions about the protocol and how to apply it to various scenarios, while elementary students will focus on why it is important to follow teacher directions.
“School violence is not something anyone wants to think about, but in today’s world we must do the best we can to be prepared,” the letter to parents states.
Changing practices
In June, shortly after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, BFA-St. Albans senior Rachel LeDoux told the Messenger one of her earliest memories is of a lockdown drill in Kindergarten.
“I was in the bathroom, and I came back to an empty classroom and I had no idea what was going on,” she said.
Back then, active shooter drills required all LeDoux and her peers at St. Albans Town Educational Center to gather in the teacher’s lounge for safety, turn the lights off and crouch down.
But with the switch to “Run, Hide, Fight,” students study building maps to learn escape routes and practice situational awareness.
Lt. Paul Talley, of the St. Albans City Police Department, told parents and community members at a Thursday, Oct. 13 informational meeting that according to 2016 data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 44% of attackers are known by their school community and that most attacks are over in less than 15 minutes.
It takes law enforcement approximately three minutes to respond to the report of an active attacker, so Talley said it is important students and staff are prepared in the meantime to save their own lives.
How it works
Talley said the “Run, Hide, Fight” strategy is not just for school, it can be used in a workplace, at home or outside. He also encouraged the use of the phrase “active attacker” instead of “active shooter” as the threat might not always have a gun.
“I can’t tell you what to do in each situation,” he said, adding that based on the circumstances, it might make sense to hide rather than to run.
“I’m not advocating for anyone to be a hero,” he said. “But most of you already have what it takes.”
Students should know where escape routes are located, like windows and exits. If running isn’t possible, individuals should lock and barricade doors and hide behind heavy objects like filing cabinets and desks. After calling 911, cell phones should be silenced.
If fighting is the appropriate response, Talley encouraged students and staff to be aware of their surroundings and to utilize what might be available, like a chair, fire extinguisher or sharp object.
Talley reminded parents they should not come to the school in the event of an attack and should not attempt to call their child. Instead, they should wait at the reunification point shared by the district.
Differing opinions
During the informational meeting, one parent expressed concern that if “Run, Hide, Fight” training is left with teachers, the message for why it's needed could be inconsistent between classrooms.
“My sixth-grader doesn’t understand the urgency,” she said. “Parents should know what the message is so that we can bring it full circle at home.”
Kimball said he has full trust in his staff to tailor the training to a student’s development. It’s a tricky balance, he said, to instill urgency without terrorizing a student.
Families will be notified after each “Run, Hide, Fight” training session that involves students and Maple Run’s Student Support Teams will provide accommodations for students who may be especially sensitive to these discussions, according to the district letter.
