Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South/southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. Strongest winds will occur Wednesday morning before the rain starts and again briefly Wednesday evening after the rain ends. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&