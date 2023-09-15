ST. ALBANS — The Maple Run Unified School Board is again looking to appoint a new member to join its ranks.
The board accepted the resignation of St. Albans Town representative Katie Messier during its meeting on Sept. 6. Messier was elected in 2021 and is the third member to resign in the last five months. Her term was set to expire in March 2024.
Town residents are invited to apply to the open seat and candidates will be reviewed at the next board meeting on Sept. 20. Interested individuals should reach out to board secretary Aron Smith at asmith@maplerun.org or (802)-370-3941.
Vice Chair Susan Casavant Magnan said the board would also be reaching out to the three St. Albans Town residents who expressed interest in the last open seat back in July.
Four people total had applied for the Town seat previously held by Nina Hunsicker for more than a decade. Jessica Frost, a former selectboard member, was ultimately selected for that seat.
During her time on the board, Messier, a preschool teacher, was a vocal proponent of bringing School Resource Officers back to the district. The SRO discussion has been ongoing among board members for the last several years.
