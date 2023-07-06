ST. ALBANS — BFA-St. Albans has a new assistant principal.
John Bratko was appointed June 28 by the Maple Run Unified School Board. Bratko will be the assistant principal for student engagement, and work closely with incoming principal Polly Rico and Sara Kattam, vice principal for student learning.
Originally from Chicago, Bratko moved to Vermont a year ago to be the principal of Bristol Elementary School. He was previously the assistant principal of Summit Hill Junior High School in Frankfort, Ill., and before that, he taught sixth-grade science for eight years.
“I’m very happy to be here. I just love education,” Brako told the school board. “It’s not a job to me, it’s just what I do. I show up, and this is who I am.”
Fourteen candidates applied for the position. Five were selected for interviews with a hiring committee. Rico told the board the committee was made up of teachers, Kattam and human resources director Casey Provost.
Two candidates were then invited to visit BFA-St. Albans, where they met with the Student Voice Committee and attended a faculty forum.
“We got feedback from both of those groups, and the feedback was in support of John, as am I,” Rico said.
Bratko told the board he applied for the job specifically because of BFA’s recent emphasis on student engagement.
“The job got posted, and there was no job description,” Bratko said. “I just applied because it said student engagement. That’s something I really thrive on.”
