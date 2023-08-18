FRANKLIN COUNTY — When it comes to implementing full-day pre-K in Vermont, a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t going to work.
“Did it give me pause when the bill first came out, and they were like every child who's four needs would be entitled to a spot in the classroom? Of course,” said Julie Regimbal, superintendent of Missisquoi Valley School District.
Statewide, K-12 enrollment is declining. However, schools in western and central Franklin County are experiencing population growth that’s making space tight.
“In some places, you've got empty classrooms. In this part of Vermont, you do not have empty classrooms,” Regimbal said.
It’s for this reason, that when the state legislature passed H. 217 this past session, local educators said public-private partnerships will be crucial to ensuring there’s space for every child.
“We have a lot of kids right now,” said Stephanie Ripley, director of early childhood programs at Maple Run Unified School District. “For being so little, preschoolers take up a lot of space. You might think you could fit 12 in a small classroom, but they're little tornadoes.”
In June, Senate Democrats overturned Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of H. 217. The governor disagreed with the fee increases that will super-charge $120 million into the state’s childcare system.
That aspect of the bill has seen the most spotlight in recent weeks, but the legislation also created the PreKindergarten Education Implementation Committee, whose goal is to assist the Agency of Education in improving and expanding pre-K for children on a full-day basis on or before July 1, 2026.
At present, under Act 166, Vermont school districts are only mandated to offer 10 hours of public pre-K per week to children ages 3-5. But studies show full-day learning in a student’s earliest years has benefits that will ripple throughout their educational careers.
While local educators are excited about that idea, educating more children for more time could still require more classrooms and more teachers — and inevitably, more funding.
Space constraints
Maple Run Unified School District already offers a full-day pre-K program, but there isn’t enough room for every student who wants a spot.
“We have a waitlist right now,” said Stephanie Ripley, the district’s early childhood director. “We try to serve every 4-year-old when they're a year before Kindergarten because our goal is really to give those kids that experience in their home school. But we just don't have the slots available to them. Our classes are full both at City and Town. Fairfield is full as well.”
Between the 2014-2015 and 2021-2022 school years, enrollment at St. Albans Town Educational Center increased between 1-9% and Fairfield Center School by 10-25%, according to a study by the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.
Swanton has also seen major growth — a 10-25% increase — in the last decade. In the last eight years overall, Franklin County has had a 1.8% increase in students.
MVSD Superintendent Julie Regimbal said Swanton School has five Kindergarten classrooms and two and a half for preschool. The school would need more in order to accommodate full-day pre-K.
Like Maple Run, MVSD also already has a few full-day programs, but none of them are full-week. Wendy Cunningham, co-director of student services, said the change would also impact the building and staff as a whole.
“There would be a bigger impact to building resources…the cafeteria, the gym, the grounds outside,” she said. “We would need to double our early childhood staff and find licensed teachers, support staff and special educators.”
Transportation would also be a challenge, especially in a rural area like Franklin County. Many families depend on the big yellow school bus, but transporting four year-olds is “a whole different ball game,” Cunningham said.
A solution Regimbal has heard to the need for more space is renting another location, but there’s a lack of those in the region too.
Her district considered using its federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to build a preschool center, but the project did not garner enough community support. Looking back now, Regimbal is glad MVSD didn’t pursue such a building because it would have been built too small to accommodate the mandate for full-day, full-time programming.
On the opposite side of the county, where student enrollment has declined, there are open spaces in pre-K programs.
Melissa Wood, director of early childhood education for the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, said the district is positioned well to offer full-day. It currently serves 165 pre-K students in nine classrooms across six elementary schools.
“That allows us, at this point, to get as many three and four year-olds into our school communities as soon as possible,” she said. “I’m sure we would have the space we would need.”
Implementation work
Vermont’s universal pre-K journey began in 2014, when the legislature passed Act 166, requiring access to publicly-funded pre-Kindergarten education for Vermont students.
All programs, including Head Start and public school-operated programs, have to offer at least 10 hours per week of programming for 35 weeks annually to each child whom a parent or guardian wished to enroll.
Today, the PreKindergarten Education Implementation Committee is tasked with determining how many hours and weeks is considered “full-day” and how the program would be implemented statewide.
The committee held its first meeting July 14. Its 15 members represent a variety of state departments and organizations, including the agencies of education and human services, the Vermont Superintendents Association, the Vermont NEA, Vermont Afterschool, Let’s Grow Kids and Building Bright Futures, among others.
Aly Richards, executive director of Let’s Grow Kids, is excited about the committee, because she said it shows the state is ready to invest in its youngest learners.
“We’re very excited this study was a part of this major [childcare] investment,” she said. “The reason we pushed and pushed for this bill is because the business model of 0- to 5-year-olds, of pre-K, is broken.”
On the other hand, former education secretary, Rep. Rebecca Holcombe (D-Norwich), thinks the implementation committee is a waste of time.
To quicken the process, she said the AOE could have just written up some templates for pre-K contracts with private providers, especially since school districts already have experience writing contracts for food service and transportation.
“Contracting is not rocket science,” she said.
The committee will continue to meet into next year, when it is expected to deliver its plan for full-day pre-K programming to the legislature by Dec. 1, 2024.
Importance of pre-Kindergarten
Vermont has conducted just one study on the impact of pre-K education on a child’s readiness for Kindergarten. The study was released by the Agency of Education, under Holcombe’s leadership, in 2014.
According to the report, children from low income backgrounds who don't attend pre-K have a 30% probability of being Kindergarten ready, while low income students who attend pre-K have a 35-55% chance of being ready. More affluent students were even more prepared.
While those statistics show that pre-K education does have long-term benefits, the percentages were lower than similar studies conducted in New Jersey and Boston.
One possible reason for that, the AOE said, was Vermont’s requirement of only 6-10 hours of pre-K instead of full-day, full-week.
“The dosage of pre-K you get matters,” Holcombe said. “If a kid comes to Kindergarten and they feel behind, they have a bad experience that just sets them off on the wrong foot.”
State Sen. Randy Brock (R-Swanton) acknowledges this benefit, but he questions whether the outcomes are worth the price to taxpayers.
“There probably is some benefit, but is the benefit worth the cost compared to other needs?” he asked.
Yes, said Ripley, who believes the positives outweigh the challenges. At Maple Run, pre-K introduces children to literacy and teaches them soft skills.
Yes, said Cunningham, because preschool is where students learn to explore. At MVSD, she and her team are trickling science, technology, engineering and math lessons down, so students can become early problem-solvers and lovers of the outdoors.
“Bringing them into the woods to look at leaves and check out what’s under this log, that’s really important,” Regimbal said.
In addition, pre-K at a public school builds a child’s foundation in the elementary school they will attend for the next several years. That power shouldn’t be underestimated.
“They meet the people who will keep them safe and love them and will teach them to be kind and to advocate for themselves and to become learners who want to learn their whole lives,” Ripley said.
Public-private partnerships
While attending a public school program may be ideal for some, it won’t be possible for others. Space constraints and school budgets vary statewide.
That’s why the potential plan allows families to choose between public school pre-K and an accredited private provider.
If a family chooses the private option, their public school would pay tuition to that provider. For Regimbal, that set up will be key to making full-day pre-K possible.
She said the legislature was right to put more funding into the childcare system, and the Agency of Human Services should be hyper-focused on getting the most bang for those bucks.
“It’s really hard work running a childcare center, and depending on the tuition from schools really shouldn’t be a long-term solution,” Regimbal said.
Holcombe agrees. She said partnering will bolster small private providers who need consistent enrollment and income, and will strengthen communities.
“You can really build your community around your pre-Kindergartener because you are all working together,” she said. “When you vote on the school budget and focus on the school board, you’re figuring out how to build your youngest learners.”
But Wood is concerned the standards private providers are held to is neither high enough nor equal to that of public school teachers.
“The monitoring system (for private programs) is not solid,” Wood said. “My hope is if they were to continue to do that, they would create a system of monitoring that again ensures the quality of the programming.”
Brock disagrees, and in fact, thinks the rules and regulations are what “broke” the state’s childcare system and created its current shortage.
Decades ago, he said Vermont had a much larger network of childcare providers because specific certifications and experiences were not required.
“They were very effective institutions that provided love and care, but not necessarily education,” he said. “Now, we’ve created a situation where the people who were providing it threw their hands up and left.”
Because they are bursting at the seams, MVSD and Maple Run lean heavily on the area’s private providers, like Blooming Minds and Head Start.
Within 10 miles of St. Albans, there are 11 four or five-star pre-qualified private pre-K programs. Within the same distance of Richford, a rural community along the Canadian border, there’s just one pre-qualified provider.
Let’s Grow Kids wants to make sure the number of qualified programs in communities is proportionate to the number of kids who need access, and that might mean certifying high-quality facilities that have been overlooked in the past.
“We need to start at the end: what we want is high-quality care for all kids. Then, look backwards. How do we actually get there? What are the logistics of capacity and equity, and what does that look like from a child development perspective?” Richards said.
Conclusions
As Vermont continues to look at implementing full-day pre-K statewide, utilizing high-quality private providers to take some of the load off of public school districts will be crucial.
Because not only are there differences between northern and southern Vermont, but within western and eastern Franklin County — and those differences cannot be overlooked.
During conversations with stakeholders, this need for an array of options and solutions came up more than once.
“We’re Vermont, so one-size-fits-all usually doesn’t work,” Richards said.
“As a parent and as an education professional, I encourage families to find a program that best fits their needs, the way they want to raise their child,” Wood said. “There’s no one fit. It’s not one-size-fits all.”
