ST. ALBANS — No matter how many people sign a petition asking for School Resource Officers to be reinstated in the Maple Run Unified School District, the board is not required to put the question on the ballot.
That’s because the issue is a “non-statutory item” or outside of the public’s voting purview, according to the district’s attorney.
The board received that legal opinion last Wednesday night, Dec. 7, during a discussion about whether the board should discuss putting the SRO issue on the ballot.
“We are talking about whether we should talk about it?” board member Peter DeLauriers asked.
“Essentially,” board chair Nilda Gonnella French replied.
In the last two months, Superintendent Bill Kimball has heard rumors the board will be presented with a petition from community members, asking the board to let the voters decide whether SROs are brought back into the school system.
In anticipation, Kimball reached out to the district’s attorney to find out what the board’s legal obligations are.
“In my opinion, the board would not have to warn a voter-petition concerning bringing back a SRO,” the attorney wrote in a letter.
The attorney cited a similar case a few years ago in South Burlington that concerned a voter petition to bring back the “Rebels” name for the school’s athletic teams. The Vermont Supreme Court agreed that by statute the board has broad authority to make decisions about school operations, whereas the voters only have limited authority to regulate such decision-making.
Kimball put it another way: “They [the voters] have three powers: decide real estate transfers, weigh-in on budgets and elect school board members to run the schools.”
The Maple Run school board could warn the question as a non-binding advisory vote, but the attorney stated that could lead to public misunderstandings and resentment, as it is really up to the elected board to decide.
“That decision is more of a political one than a legal one,” the attorney stated. “...Many voters will not understand that the vote is not binding on the board, creating a perception that the board is not ‘following the will of the people’ if the board decides the opposite of how the majority of voters voted.”
To kick-start the discussion last Wednesday, Gonnella French invited Amanda Giroux, the St. Albans Town resident who started the petition, to speak briefly about why the SRO question should be on the ballot.
“I don’t believe all voices were heard [during the previous process]. And I believe some opinions have changed,” Giroux said.
Back in July 2021, Maple Run’s SRO committee recommended the district keep its SRO program but make significant changes to it, in order to prioritize restorative practices and lessen the impact on disabled and BIPOC students.
The board considered that feedback and in August of that year approved 8-1 a district liaison and school safety work program, which includes an officer with the St. Albans Police Department being dispatched as needed and three unarmed School Safety Workers stationed at BFA-St. Albans.
Board members Reier Erickson and Joanna Jerose were both confused as to why Giroux was asked to present to the board.
“Are we going to [invite people in to speak] every time someone submits a petition?” Erickson asked. “Because that’s what we are setting ourselves up to do now. I think we need to be clear on what we are doing.”
Kimball said he believes it’s in the board’s best interest to hear from petitioners. Not doing so, he said, could brand them as weak and could make them vulnerable to being voted-out during the next election.
DeLauriers, who voted “yes” to keeping the SRO program back in 2021, said he supports putting the issue up to a public vote.
“If it goes before the voters and they want it and then as a board we say, ‘We don’t’ we have that right,” DeLauriers said. “We don’t have to listen to them. We can say, ‘We value your opinion however, we’re looking out for the minority because that’s our job.’ We need to have the courage to do that if that’s what we believe.”
Board member Grant Henderson also said he was open to talking about it further at the next meeting.
“I support a further discussion in the hopes that it might evolve into some discourse on what to do when public opinion is at odds with what we think is an equitable policy,” Henderson said.
In order to avoid setting precedent for potential future petitions, he then recommended the board first discuss its willingness to put any non-statutory or non-binding advisory votes on the ballot.
Though DeLauriers thought this would just “kick the can down the road,” the board agreed to take up Henderson’s suggestion on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
