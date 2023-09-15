ST. ALBANS — “You won’t find a place more welcoming,” said Daniel Johnson, a work study student manning the front desk at CCV-St. Albans on Tuesday.
“Everyone here has open arms and will drop everything to help you.”
Johnson is a business student at Community College of Vermont who chose to study at the downtown St. Albans location because it’s local, accessible and a “personal experience.”
This November will mark the third anniversary of CCV calling the Congress and Main building home. 2023 is also college President Joyce Judy’s 40th year with CCV and her 14th as president.
Judy would be glad to hear Johnson’s compliments, given that her mission has been to make college possible for more Vermonters.
“I believe that if we weren’t here doing the work that we do as a college, so many people would not continue their education at all,” Judy told the Messenger.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, that work has centered around listening to needs and responding with creative solutions.
Like moving the St. Albans center to downtown St. Albans, and rolling out financial initiatives and certificate/degree programs that aim to help Vermonters find fulfilling careers in the state’s most needed sectors.
Enrollment at CCV has been steady for the last five years, with about 5,000 students taking courses at the college’s 12 centers. Enrollment at the St. Albans center has hovered at about 500 students for the last five years.
Judy said one of CCV’s keys to maintaining those numbers has been its ability to adapt with the times.
“We’ve had to be scrappy, and we’ve also had to be very innovative and constantly willing to change,” she said. “If we put out a course list that the public isn’t interested in, we would be dead. We have to be very connected to what is happening in local communities and in our state.”
CCV in St. Albans
CCV has a long history in St. Albans that goes back to 1981.
For years, the college was located at 142 South Main Street, which is now home to the St. Albans Police Department. But after some serious nudging from community leaders, CCV moved to the new Congress and Main building across from City Hall in November 2020.
Most immediately, the move was anticlimactic. It was the midst of the pandemic and almost all students were participating in classes virtually.
“We’ve never moved into a building and not had a big celebration with all the students, so when we moved into our new St. Albans center, it was the strangest move,” Judy said.
Now, the new space is functioning closer to how it was dreamed up.
Assistant office manager Leslie Hunt said students often hang out with each other in the student lounge after class, and they make use of the snack pantry that was funded by a Life Gap Plus Grant.
CCV’s space on the building's second floor also includes several classrooms, a chemistry lab, an art room, a computer lab, a study room and a faculty lounge.
421 students are enrolled in St. Albans this semester, and that number is expected to increase as CCV is still accepting new registrations.
In addition to being in the center of downtown — within walking distance of restaurants and small businesses — CCV’s new building allows for a partnership with Northwestern Medical Center and Vermont Technical College that responds to local workforce needs.
Both before and after the pandemic, Vermont has needed nurses. And the new space allows more students to enroll and graduate from the Nursing Education Program. Congress and Main’s third floor is also home to NMC’s nursing sim lab, where students can get hands-on learning experience. Previously, nursing students in St. Albans had to travel to Williston.
“The St. Albans location is a great example of, how do we make career pathways as seamless as we can?” Judy said. “How do we bring important resources to the table?”
Responding to workforce needs
It’s not new news that Vermont has a workforce crisis. The state’s population is one of the oldest in the country, leaving only about 24% between the ages of 25-44.
In response to a lack of workers in essential industries, CCV and the state collaborated to launch the Vermont Advantage Program this fall semester.
Vermonters seeking education and training in certain high-demand fields are receiving a 50% tuition break. Judy said just about all of CCV’s degree and certificate programs are included in the program, except liberal studies.
Funding for the tuition break came from the most recent state budget, with Gov. Phil Scott touting the spend as beneficial to Vermont’s economic development.
“We’re making a meaningful investment in workforce development, giving Vermonters the chance to pursue education and training for fields that are facing critical shortages, like healthcare, early childhood education, IT, bookkeeping and more,” Scott said in a press release announcing the program.
Only about 50% of Vermont high school graduates go on to higher education, and Judy believes incentivizing more students to go to college is not just beneficial to a student’s personal growth, but to the state as a whole.
“If we don’t have people who have the skills that employers need, they [businesses] won’t stay in Vermont,” Judy said. “We need to make sure we have the workers that employers need.”
A barrier to higher education for many is the cost, and so the Vermont Advantage Program, along with CCV’s 802 Opportunity Grant and the McClure Foundation’s Free Degree Promise, aim to make college more affordable.
Logan O’Brien graduated from high school last year and started taking classes at CCV-St. Albans because he found “you can’t do anything without an associate, or master’s or bachelor’s [degree] anymore.
His tuition is covered by the 802 Opportunity Grant, which allows Vermonters with a family income of $75,000 or less to attend CCV for free.
O’Brien is focusing his studies on IT, specifically cybersecurity, which marries his interests in law enforcement and technology. Going to CCV at no cost has made him more motivated and will give him more financial flexibility to attend a four-year college later.
“It’s low cost, there are great classes, the teachers are awesome,” he said. “If someone’s worried about going to college or unsure, I would definitely recommend it because it’s a good stepping stone from high school to a big university.”
Early College Program
Another way CCV is responding to Vermonters’ needs is with its Early College Program. Enrolled students can complete their last year of high school and first year of college at the same time.
This fall semester, the number of high school students enrolled in CCV’s Early College Program in St. Albans is up 30%.
Seniors from 70 Vermont high schools and technical centers are enrolled across CCV’s 12 centers, and last week, the campuses hosted ice cream socials to welcome them to school.
“The stories I heard of why people are accessing it, it’s pretty phenomenal,” Judy said. “They do it for a wide variety of reasons, which is quite interesting.”
Some students are enrolling because they feel they’ve tapped all of the academic opportunities available at their local high school. Others find it better for their family situation, or they just want to jump start their college education and save money.
Students can also get ahead by completing a career certificate during their Early College year. The Vermont Community Foundation offers a $1,000 stipend to every Early College student who enrolls in one of 21 certificate programs.
Certificates are offered in subjects like community health, bookkeeping, digital marketing, and after school and youth work. Obtaining one of these can help a student enter the workforce faster, filling critical positions.
“We have heard so much from employers that they need people to enter the workforce quicker,” Judy said.
As president, Judy finds this feedback and these challenges energizing, because they allow her and her team to think creatively in order to propel the college forward.
“People who think we’re going back to what we were…that’s not happening,” she said. “We’re different. And that’s what I love about a community college. We have to keep thinking ahead.”
