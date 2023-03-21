BURLINGTON — Grace Bruley, a student at BFA-St. Albans took third place at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud State Finals held at The Flynn Main Stage on March 16.
Ten students recited their chosen poems in three rounds during the state final competition, which was emceed by Jolivette Anderson-Douoning. The top three finalists with the highest cumulative scores after the first two rounds continued to round three, reciting their last poem.
Bruley recited "The world is about to end and my grandparents are in love" by Kara Jackson; "I Am Offering this Poem" by Jimmy Santiago Baca; and "Dawn" by Ella Higginson.
Greer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took first place, an dAnne Hauze, a student at Woodstock Union High School, was the runner up.
The other finalists were Mary Bosco, Thetford Academy; Melissa Hall, BFA-Fairfax; Lily Hutcheson, Burr and Burton Academy; Moorea Lambert, Rice Memorial High School; Brenna Lee, Williamstown High School; Mira Novak, Champlain Valley Union High School; and Andi Marie Tisdell, Peoples Academy.
Twenty-one schools across Vermont registered to bring the national Poetry Out Loud program to their classrooms in 2023, reaching more than 2,500 students with about 90 teachers participating. Nineteen students were selected by their teachers as school champions and advanced to participate in the statewide semi-finals competition, which was held on March 9 at the Barre Opera House and emceed by Geof Hewitt.
Poetry recitations were evaluated by the judges, using these criteria: physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy, and overall performance.
The 2023 judges were author Sarah Audsley; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum executive director Susan Evans McClure; actor Morgan Irons; Outright Vermont executive director Dana Kaplan; and artist Shanta Lee.
State champion Kennedy receives $200 and advances to the national finals where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed. The state champion’s school receives $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.
First runner-up Hauze receives $100, with $200 for her school.
Vermont Poetry Out Loud is supported by the Poetry Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Vermont. Since the program began in 2005, more than 4 million students across the country have participated in the national program. The Poetry Foundation provides and administers the monetary prizes.
For more information about Vermont Poetry Out Loud, visit https://www.flynnvt.org/Education/poetry-out-loud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.