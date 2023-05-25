ALBURGH — Gov. Phil Scott visited Alburgh Community Education Center on May 25, talking to elementary school students about the importance of Memorial Day.
Josie Henry, Alburgh selectboard chair and a veteran of the United States Navy, said the town was ecstatic to host Scott and have him speak to students.
“We are honored that he has taken time out of his day to come here and celebrate Memorial Day with us,” Henry said. “We talk to the kids that it’s thought of as a celebration with the start of summer and the end of school, but what it really means is taking a little pause to honor those who have fallen and didn’t make it home.”
Scott was introduced to the students by State Rep. Michael Morgan (R-West Milton), who represents the Champlain islands and is a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Also in attendance was Armand Premo, a 96-year-old veteran of World War II and former superintendent of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union, who was personally thanked by Scott for his service.
The governor spoke to students about the importance of honoring veterans like Premo, and remembering those who didn’t make it back home.
The son of a veteran, Scott said he knew what it was like to have veterans in the family and to lose loved ones. Scott’s father served in World War II, and later died from complications related to injuries sustained during his time serving.
“I understand both the pride and the sadness that comes along with losing someone in your life to protect all of us,” Scott said.
He encouraged the students to come together and help out their communities by growing up and committing to military service, emergency service, teaching, becoming an elected official or by just helping each other on a day-to-day basis.
“The fact is, we need more people who are willing to dedicate their lives to something bigger than themselves and are willing to step up and give back to their community, state and nation when they are adults,” Scott said. “There are so many ways that people can give back.”
He suggested people help organize food drives to help out the hungry in their communities, clean up the environment or just do one random act of kindness a day to bring a smile to someone’s face.
Beth Hemingway, Alburgh Community Education Center principal, said the assembly was a great way to teach students about the importance of Memorial Day, and for Alburgh to feel recognized in the eyes of the Vermont government.
“I think it brought a lot to our students and faculty and staff that come to the Community Education Center,” Hemingway said. “We’re way up here on the peninsula connected to Canada and to have the governor come and celebrate Memorial Day with us and the veterans was great.”
