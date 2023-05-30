COLCHESTER — A Georgia, Vt. resident has been awarded a prestigious and highly competitive Fulbright scholarship to study in Spain over the coming year.
Jeremy Little graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester in May 2023 with a degree in political science and minors in economics and Spanish. He was one of three Fulbright scholarship winners at Saint Michael’s College this year, which also had two alternates and two semifinalists.
Fulbright scholarships are highly competitive international grants given to students, scholars, professors and young professionals to study, research or teach overseas.
Little, who graduated from South Burlington High School before attending Saint Michael’s, has been very active in the College’s Model United Nations club. He has also been a policy intern with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, an academic tutor, a canvasser with Vermont Democrats and with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, and active with the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps. He was also a member of the Saint Michael’s Honors Program and was inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, the national academic honor society for political science. This spring, Little was also inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, the international academic honor society for the field of economics.
He graduated magna cum laude from Saint Michael’s College.
The Fulbright Program, which has fostered mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries since 1946, offers about 8,000 scholarships per year to people in the U.S. and in 160 countries. Among the ranks of Fulbright alumni are 62 Nobel Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 41 current or former heads of state or government, according to the U.S. Department of State.
