GEORGIA — When a teacher at Georgia Elementary School asked Rick Yarosh how her students should address him on Tuesday, he said he’s a first name kind of guy.
“When I enter a school, students usually aren’t sure what I’m doing or why I look the way I look. Some of the younger students might even be afraid of the way I look,” he said. “But by the time I leave that school, I’m just ‘Rick.’ That’s who I am.”
Yarosh is a retired sergeant with the U.S. Army and a speaker with Sweethearts & Heroes, a motivational speaking group that tours schools nationwide.
Yarosh was deployed to Iraq in 2005 where he was severely injured in an explosion. More than half of his body was burned and he had his right leg amputated below the knee.
“Every single one of us deals with difficult things, and when we deal with really difficult things, we need help,” he told Allison MacKenzie’s fourth grade class. “Sometimes we say, ‘I don't need help,’ but if you do, you have to ask for help, or accept the help that people are giving you.”
On Tuesday, Yarosh went from classroom to classroom, answering questions from elementary students. He spoke with directness and honesty about the hardship he experiences, and how he works hard to overcome it.
The day before, Yarosh and founder Tom Murphy delivered their Sweethearts & Heroes presentation to a packed house at GEMS, focusing on student empowerment and empathy to prevent bullying and suicide.
Ask any teacher what students today are struggling with the most, Murphy said, and they will answer “social-emotional learning.” And yet, he’s found schools to spend so little time on the issue.
The Sweethearts & Heroes program aims to give teachers the tools they need to continue the lessons long after Yarosh and Murphy have left.
For example, Murphy worked with students on Tuesday in what he called “circle,” a form of communication that he said builds empathy. To start, Murphy had students participate in a game that had them up and moving around.
When they fall down or lose, it can make them look silly and vulnerable in front of their friends, which Murphy said warms them up for the second half of the activity.
He then asks a question, and at GEMS on Tuesday it was: “Who is your favorite superhero?” Each student takes a turn answering, and while one might say Batman, another might say a grandfather who has passed away.
“There were tears in here just before you walked in,” Murphy told the Messenger.
By the end of the visit, GEMS educators were impressed with the impact the two-day event had on students. Teachers said the excitement and energy Murphy and Yarosh brought to the school kept the students engaged, and parents said kids came home talking about what they’d learned.
Sweethearts & Heroes’ visit to GEMS was paid for by North Country Chevy Dealers, which are sponsoring several of the group's two-day events this year at 15 schools in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire. Handy Chevrolet of St. Albans selected GEMS as its region’s recipient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.