GEORGIA — The Georgia Board of School Directors is seeking letters of interest from Georgia residents to fill a one year seat on the school board. The commitment involves attending 1-2 meetings each month.
Candidates are encouraged to watch recent LCATV coverage of recent school board meetings in order to be up to date on the issues, which can be done online at fwsu.org/page/georgia-school-board.
Those interested should send a letter of interest to gemsboard@fwsu.org by Monday, April 10.
The letter should include information about the person's background, experience, strengths and goals. It should also explain why the person is interested in serving on the board.
Candidates will need to attend a GEMS board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 to participate in an interview with the board. The decision of who will serve will be made at the end of the meeting.
Questions about the process can be sent to gemsboard@fwsu.org.
