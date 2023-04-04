ST. ALBANS CITY — Harry Potter, Thing 1 & 2, Dorothy Gale and unicorns walked the halls of St. Albans City School last week as students came dressed as their favorite book characters.
The dress-up was part of the school’s celebration of “I Love to Read Week.” SACS put literacy front and center from March 27-31 with “drop everything and read sessions,” guest readers, door decorations and book reviews.
