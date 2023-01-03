JAY — St. Albans City School students enjoyed an excellent day of skiing just before the winter holiday break.
On Dec. 20, 4th, 5th, and 6th graders on Team Triumph traveled to Jay Peak Resort for a day of fun and learning.
After collecting their gear and listening to instruction, first-timers headed to the magic carpet lift to learn basic skills.
For others with more experience skiing, the chairlift beckoned and students and their chaperones tried out some of the more challenging slopes.
Students and staff returned to school at the end of the long day happy and tired.
