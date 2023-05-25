ST. ALBANS CITY — Students took a rip around the school parking lot on Monday as many learned to pedal for the first time.
Over the next few weeks, many groups of students will be heading out for short rides on either the school's bikes or those shared with SACS by Local Motion, a non-profit bike advocacy group.
Fewer students than ever are riding bikes at home these days which means that riding bikes at school gives students a chance to improve their skills or learn how to bike for the first time.
The sixth graders will use their skills on a rail trail bike trip on June 12. The students in the pictures here are all from Team Discovery.
