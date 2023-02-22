ST. ALBANS CITY — “The best thing about music is sharing,” band director Zachary Kelly told the audience. “But sharing can be hard.”
St. Albans City School students bravely put their stage fright to the side Tuesday night to perform during the school’s annual winter concert.
Students in the orchestras and the fifth- to eighth-grade bands took turns sitting in the center of the gymnasium to perform songs for a packed audience.
Led by Kelly and orchestra director Alex “Rusty” Charpentier, the students played a variety of tunes, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” “London Bridge is Falling Down” and “Moon Dance.” Pat Evans accompanied many of the songs on keyboard.
Several fifth-grade band students performed short solos in “Good King Wenceslas,” and students in the advanced jazz band performed solo rifts in a jazz chart.
To close out the orchestra performance, students played “Snake Charmer,” and evoked laughs from the audience when a toy snake slithered its way out of a drum.
Charpentier thanked families for coming, and said he is grateful for the support music of all levels receives at City School.
