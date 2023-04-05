ST. ALBANS TOWN — “Though we feel alone sailing through the night, a million eyes watch over us, shining out their light.”
“And even though I miss you so, I know there’s no need to cry. For in my heart I know, we sail beneath the same starry sky.”
The audience is sure to feel a pull at their heartstrings Friday night when St. Albans Town Educational Center students sing this song during their performance of “Pirates of the Curry Bean.”
Written by Craig Hawes, the show is a swashbuckling pirate adventure on the high seas that is both hilarious and heartwarming.
This is roughly the 20th year of drama at SATEC, and this year’s cast includes 50 fourth- to eighth-graders.
“Every student who auditions gets a role and as we know, there are no small parts,” drama coach Lisa Thompson said. “This has been a huge time commitment for our students who often juggle drama with winter and spring sports. We are so very proud of the cast.”
Rehearsals started in December, and students have been practicing twice a week after school in the months since then.
“Pirates of the Curry Bean” follows young twins Jack and Liza Periwinkle, who are excited to discover a treasure map. But when the infamous Redbeard and his pungent Pirates of the Curry Bean steal the map and kidnap their mother, the race is on to rescue her, reclaim the map and find the treasure.
Hardy Toof, an eighth-grader playing Captain Cod, said he is enjoying the challenge of putting on an accent for his character. He did the drama production last year, but said this year has been more fun since there are fewer COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
Eighth-grader Griffin Deuso, playing Captain Redbeard, agreed. He’s got a lot of friends in the show, which makes the long rehearsals lots of fun. Before the public performance on Friday, he’ll be perfecting his battle scenes.
Hailey Alyward and Olivia Connor, respectively playing Lookout Lofty and the Narrator, said getting over stage fright has been the most challenging aspect of the performance. Speaking in front of others on stage can be nerve-wracking, but they feel supported by their castmates.
“Becoming a group and working as a team was hard at the beginning, but now we know each other really well,” Alyward said.
“It’s a really nice opportunity to work together,” said Audrey Fontaine, a seventh-grader playing Pearl.
Connor likes the musical numbers in the show the best, when many students get to be on stage and dance to a comedic tune.
The students’ coaches are Thompson, Lisa Conger and Aram Barsumian, who are also full time educators at SATEC.
Thompson also wanted to give a shout out to administrators Angela Stebbins and Jason Therrien, who have been supportive of the drama program since the beginning and work hard to help schedule rehearsals and stage time around other extracurricular activities.
The public performance of “Pirates of the Curry Bean” is at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, April 7. Admission is free but the drama program is collecting donations for an additional spotlight and are saving for a projector to streamline set changes.
