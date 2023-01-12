ST. ALBANS — The arts are joining athletics this week at the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
The annual Maple Run Arts Show is available for viewing from now until Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the complex’s lobby and includes the artwork of students in all four of the district’s schools.
The show is the district’s first in several years, due to cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic. An opening reception was held Tuesday evening, and students and families weaved excitedly between the display boards.
“We don’t often get to come together like this,” BFA art teacher Dee Christie said of the district’s arts community. “It’s so important for students to see their work in public.”
Fifteen students each from nine district art classes have work on display, making for an extensive exhibition of acrylic, colored pencil, pastels and photography.
On Tuesday, students pulled parents and friends by the hand to point out their work.
Second-grader Chloe Rodriguez, showed off her paper collage of a fall foliage scene to her parents and siblings. Amanda Bates, her art teacher at St. Albans Town Educational Center, took her photo in front of the display.
“I chose student work that was complete in concept and creativity,” Bates said. “I’m excited to see them so excited.”
SATEC fourth-grader Micah Burdo said she used blue, pink and purple watercolors in her snowglobe drawing because those are her favorite colors.
“I like art class because you can be as creative as you want with color and details,” she said.
A county-wide student art show is in the works for this spring, Christie said. Franklin County’s four school districts are still on the hunt for a location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.